Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Up 11.0% in October

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,100 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 517,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CVLG. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $334,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,256.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $334,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,256.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,219.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,206. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 186,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 61,261 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $518.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $40.31.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

