Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Up 11.0% in October

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,100 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 517,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of research firms recently commented on CVLG. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
In related news, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $334,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,256.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $334,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,256.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,219.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,206. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $518.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $40.31.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
