Covey Capital Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NVR accounts for approximately 1.0% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in NVR by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $164.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4,306.20. 481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,751. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,150.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,222.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,646.00.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

