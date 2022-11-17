CPR Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.32. 31,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,359. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

