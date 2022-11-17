CPR Investments Inc. Sells 1,338 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

CPR Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable accounts for about 0.7% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

NYSE BEPC traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.