Craig Hallum Cuts Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Price Target to $2.50

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Craig Hallum to $2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 133.64% from the company’s current price.

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY remained flat at $1.07 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 390,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.18. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

