Credit Suisse Group Trims Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Target Price to $55.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.82.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of Natera stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $115.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84.

Insider Transactions at Natera

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,576.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $32,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,221.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,576.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $164,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Natera by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Natera by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 84.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

