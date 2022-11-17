Critical Comparison: Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) & Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) and Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Riverdale Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 2 6 0 2.75 Riverdale Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $30.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.42%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

84.1% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Riverdale Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverdale Oil and Gas has a beta of -8.98, suggesting that its share price is 998% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Riverdale Oil and Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.08 billion 5.23 $417.28 million $4.33 6.03 Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Riverdale Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 48.42% 66.39% 40.66% Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Riverdale Oil and Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2021, the company's assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 4,71,263 net acres, including 23,785 net acres in Karnes and 4,47,478 net acres in the Giddings area, as well as holds 1,292 net wells with a total production capacity of 66.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Riverdale Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation produces oil and gas in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.