Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.75.

CRR.UN stock opened at C$15.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.68 and a 1 year high of C$18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 312.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,780.08%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

