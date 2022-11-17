CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Mizuho to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $4.42 on Thursday, reaching $139.23. 3,845,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,174. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $274.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.01. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 93.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

