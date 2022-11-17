Crown Crafts, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Crown Crafts has raised its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years. Crown Crafts has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Crown Crafts Trading Down 0.5 %

CRWS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,100. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

