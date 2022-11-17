CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,004. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

About CSI Compressco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 300.0% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

