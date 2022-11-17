CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Down 12.9% in October

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 173,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.07. The company had a trading volume of 80,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,632. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $144.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.71.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSWI. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,142,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,142,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $1,437,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,484.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,256. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 278.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile



CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

