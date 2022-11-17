Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Up 7.6% in October

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 864,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,214 shares of company stock worth $27,154,095 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Cummins Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cummins by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cummins by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after acquiring an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,698,000 after buying an additional 501,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 18,796.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 430,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.38. The company had a trading volume of 886,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,432. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.80. Cummins has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

