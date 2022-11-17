Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Up 7.6% in October

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 864,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins
In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,214 shares of company stock worth $27,154,095 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins
Cummins Price Performance
NYSE CMI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.38. The company had a trading volume of 886,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,432. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.80. Cummins has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.09.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cummins (CMI)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.