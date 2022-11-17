CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.3 %

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.83. 389,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,017. The company has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.