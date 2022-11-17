Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Jack Ball Sells 16,000 Shares

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Jack Ball sold 16,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $235,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 2.5 %

Cytek Biosciences stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $14.21. 311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,389. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,458.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $23.12.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTKB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 555.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 34.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 74,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 19,082 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 802.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 444,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.