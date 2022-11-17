Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Jack Ball Sells 16,000 Shares

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Jack Ball sold 16,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $235,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Cytek Biosciences stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $14.21. 311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,389. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,458.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $23.12.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CTKB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.
