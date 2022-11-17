Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CFO Sells $5,201,823.20 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Danaher Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $266.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.40 and its 200 day moving average is $264.29. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 13,959.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,034 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Danaher by 515.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Danaher by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after buying an additional 994,835 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 788,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.