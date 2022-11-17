Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Georgeann Couchara Sells 1,884 Shares

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHRGet Rating) SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $263.90 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1,651.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after buying an additional 99,889 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,773,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 156,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,364,000 after purchasing an additional 103,975 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.