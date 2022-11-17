Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Georgeann Couchara Sells 1,884 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $263.90 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1,651.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after buying an additional 99,889 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,773,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 156,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,364,000 after purchasing an additional 103,975 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

