Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST) Position Lifted by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Data Storage worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Data Storage in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Data Storage Price Performance
OTCMKTS DTST traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 12,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,957. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. Data Storage Co. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.99.
Data Storage Company Profile
Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Data Storage (DTST)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.