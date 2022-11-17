DB Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBJ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,911. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $49.46.

About Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.