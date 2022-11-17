DB Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period.
Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance
Shares of PBJ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,911. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $49.46.
About Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.
