DB Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 5,354 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 91.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 895.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,187,000 after purchasing an additional 533,793 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.04. 8,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,746. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.26. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $107.10.

