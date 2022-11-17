DB Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF comprises about 1.2% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,384,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,217,000 after acquiring an additional 152,569 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,418,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

SDOG stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,299. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.