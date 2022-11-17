DB Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

DWAS stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,519. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $97.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $74.34.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

