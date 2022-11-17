DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,933 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

VBK stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,339. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $301.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

