DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,229 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 90,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7,338.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 298,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VTI stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.76. 46,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,337. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

