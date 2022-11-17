DCF Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after buying an additional 1,182,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after buying an additional 1,149,270 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 688,740 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.03. 645,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,168,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $124.75.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

