DCF Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DCF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of PFE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.44. 366,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,627,286. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

