DCF Advisers LLC Purchases 12,500 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 91,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

GDX traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,955,994. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

