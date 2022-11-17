DCF Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

DCF Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,636 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equillium were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 272,749 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at $14,009,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at $1,771,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Equillium alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Equillium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Equillium from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Equillium Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Equillium, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Equillium

(Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.