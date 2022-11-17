Decentralized Social (DESO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $286,264.36

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $10.60 or 0.00063871 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $111.60 million and $286,264.36 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Social alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00566924 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.96 or 0.29530174 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.