DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $139,387.74

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $139,387.74 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is dbc.team.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

