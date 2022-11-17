Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.05.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $412.42. 52,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,465. The company has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.54 and a 200 day moving average of $352.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

