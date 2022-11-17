Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.05.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $412.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.72. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

