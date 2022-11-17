DeltaFi Price Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last week, DeltaFi has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $5,924.42 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00566924 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.96 or 0.29530174 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.