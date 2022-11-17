Denver Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,591,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,803. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day moving average of $87.16.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.