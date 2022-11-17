Denver Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,652,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,022,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of MDY traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $451.62. 25,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,423. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $529.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.52.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
