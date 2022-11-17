Denver Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,652,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,022,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $451.62. 25,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,423. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $529.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.52.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.