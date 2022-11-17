Denver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $10.12 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 228,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.6% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,176 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,762 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,944,000 after buying an additional 786,243 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.92. 62,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,629. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

