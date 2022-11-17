Denver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,829,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 495.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 74,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 62,066 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 43,839 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,116,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,980. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $50.84.

