Denver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $785,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 346,516 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 100,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,623. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.