Derek Andersen Sells 1,716 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $20,214.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,034,333 shares in the company, valued at $12,184,442.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 17th, Derek Andersen sold 374 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $4,001.80.
  • On Thursday, September 15th, Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $58,978.80.

Snap Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. 18,423,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,386,324. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $54.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Snap by 18.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Snap by 134.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 449,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Snap by 97.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 762,658 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Snap to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Snap to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

