Dero (DERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $141,571.78

Dero (DERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, Dero has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00024265 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $53.19 million and $141,571.78 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,813.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00373035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00118120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.00797721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00622774 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00233151 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,037,549 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.