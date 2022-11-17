Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,782,697 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,782,697 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.41% of Charles Schwab worth $468,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 581,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 425,044 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 469,243 shares of company stock valued at $37,140,656. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $77.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average is $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.