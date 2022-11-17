Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.13 Billion Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,517,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348,475 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,129,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE SRE traded down $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $154.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day moving average is $157.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

