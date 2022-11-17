Deutsche Bank AG Has $553.18 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,909,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,062 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.65% of Mondelez International worth $553,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,463. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

