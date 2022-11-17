Deutsche Bank AG Has $576.79 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,383,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,985 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.47% of Ameren worth $576,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Ameren Stock Down 0.9 %

Ameren stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.73. 47,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,663. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.