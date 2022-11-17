Deutsche Bank AG Has $677.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,828,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 426,888 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Progressive were worth $677,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.71. The company had a trading volume of 72,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 90.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
