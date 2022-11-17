Deutsche Bank AG Has $700.84 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,268,295 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 354,717 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $700,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LNG stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.64. 80,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.