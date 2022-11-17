Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,647,091 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $720,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.46) to €14.00 ($14.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.4 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Shares of DB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 94,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,991. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

