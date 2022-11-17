Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 4,925,183 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.53% of Williams Companies worth $962,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 117,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 498.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $33.02. 197,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,861. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

