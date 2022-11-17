Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Price Target to $35.00

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $31.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.75. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

In related news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,239.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 90.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 30.6% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.