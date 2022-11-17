Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $40.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,498.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $380,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

